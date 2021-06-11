Ministry address objections to quarantine facilities

Ministry of Health teams are visiting villages, along the coral coast holding discussions with those who are against resorts being used as quarantine facilities.

Yesterday, at least 8 villagers in Sigatoka displayed placards and banners to raise concerns against any COVID-19 quarantine facility in their area.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, told FBC News that his team has been out since yesterday raising awareness on how the resorts will be operating as quarantine facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says their priority is to ensure villagers and residents of Sigatoka understand that their safety is paramount when COVID patients are brought over.

However this hasn’t changed the minds of villagers who are still opposed to the idea.

The villagers also claim that a signed petition has been sent to the Public Administrator for Nadroga-Navosa.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Blue West Villas are being proposed as quarantine facilities.