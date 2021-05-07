Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures

The Ministry of Health is acknowledging those people who are diligently following the public health measures.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says these Fijians are following the simple COVID-19 safety measures that will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Tudravu also highlighted that a total of 52,071 individuals have been screened and 8,256 swabbed at their stationary screening clinics.

He adds that an accumulative total of 368, 455 Fijians have been screened and 10,144 swabbed for COVID-19 at the mobile community screenings.

Dr Tudravu also highlighted that screening continues and covers the main lockdown facilities and community isolation facilities.