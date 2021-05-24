Home

Minister for Health commends village lockdowns

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 15, 2021 4:50 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The Ministry of Health has commended the initiative taken up by villages imposing lockdowns after COVID-19 cases emerged in their areas.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says these decisions by the chiefs or village headmen are critical in the fight against the virus.

“It’s good to see that they take the initiative and certainly we are happy to provide guidance on what is important and what’s not important.”

However, Dr Waqainabete stresses that people should also continue wearing masks, avoid social gatherings, and regularly wash their hands or use sanitisers.

He adds Fijians should also vaccinate in order to protect their families.

A number of villages in the Western Division have gone into lockdown or imposed strict protocols in the past few weeks.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

