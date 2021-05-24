Minister explains significant transmission in children

Over 8,340 children under the age of 19 have contracted COVID-19 in the country and seven have also lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health says the significant transmission of the virus in children can be attributed to living conditions.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says some children contracted the virus due to communal living and even from family members.

“What is important to note is that the whole landscape that we’ve seen in adults also happen in children. We had those that were asymptomatic and a lot of children are asymptomatic and they were picked up because an adult was positive in the family.”



Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Dr Waqainabete says this also highlight the importance to get eligible children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

