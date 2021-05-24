Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minister explains significant transmission in children|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Minister explains significant transmission in children

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:44 pm

Over 8,340 children under the age of 19 have contracted COVID-19 in the country and seven have also lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health says the significant transmission of the virus in children can be attributed to living conditions.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says some children contracted the virus due to communal living and even from family members.

Article continues after advertisement

“What is important to note is that the whole landscape that we’ve seen in adults also happen in children. We had those that were asymptomatic and a lot of children are asymptomatic and they were picked up because an adult was positive in the family.”


Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Dr Waqainabete says this also highlight the importance to get eligible children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.