Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is disappointed with those Fijians who break self-quarantine as they are putting the nation at risk.

Dr Waqainabete says people who break self-isolation rules are also putting the frontlines workers such as the health officials including the discipline forces at risk.

“This is the time when we have to really realize that we now have COVID-19 in all our three important geographical areas. We’ve got it in the west, we’ve got in the Central division and we’ve got it in the Northern division. God forbid it hits the Eastern. But as the PM said someone got on a fiber boat and went out of Viti-Levu into an island.”

The Minister is urging those coming out of their 14 days of isolation or self-quarantine not to leave their homes unless a doctor has given a certification of clearance.

