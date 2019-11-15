Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets

Home

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 4:35 pm
The social distancing or physical contact advisory seems to be falling on deaf ears says the Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

Kumar raised disappointment yesterday that markets around the country were overcrowded during the weekend and this would make vendors and the public more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

She warned that her Ministry will not take this matter lightly.

Kumar says she knows social distancing is difficult in markets but people should make an effort.

“Change your hours, time that you visit the market rather than going on a Saturday I would encourage them to go after work and visit these decentralized markets that we are putting in neighborhoods as well as in the parks and other places”.

The opening hours for municipal markets have been revised to ensure vendors are able to comply with the curfew.

Markets will now open at 8am until 7 in the evening.

