Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals

Three key packages will be rolled out for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as announced in the Response Budget.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve received a lot of queries in regards to the Fiji National Provident Fund withdrawals.

Sayed-Khaiyum says those in the hospitality and tourism sector who have been laid off work, have their hours reduced, or their hotels have closed down completely, they are entitled to withdraw $1, 000 from their account.

Article continues after advertisement

He says those in this sector who don’t have the amount in their account, the government will facilitate the balance.

“If they have for example $100 to withdraw, the government will actually give them the balance which is $900. Government is not going to do it itself but will channel it through their FNPF accounts and of course, FNPF will be serving up the various mechanisms through which they can access those fund.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says for those in the confined areas of Lautoka, they are entitled to withdraw $500.

“Again, people who have $500 in their FNPF account can actually withdraw $500. If there is a shortfall, the government will fulfil that shortfall so they can actually take out the $500.”

He highlighted that Fijians directly impacted by the COVID-19 measures, they are also entitled to withdraw $500 from their account.

“People who are working in nightclubs that can no longer work because nightclubs have been shut down, people working in gyms because gyms have also been shut down; so they have been directly impacted upon by the COVID-19 measures and they are also entitled to withdraw the fund which is currently the $500 that we are talking about.”

The Economy Minister adds for those in the informal sectors within the confined area or those with license issued by the municipal council and are affected by COVID-19, they will be able to access a certain amount of money that will be provided by the government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19