Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirms that it is following the World Health Organisation guidelines in the classification of deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is a guiding document that they use to classify people who die from COVID-19 and those who are positive but die from other causes.

“Every persons who passes away when they are tested and it comes out as positive for those we don’t know yet that are positive – they are then discussed. This is discussed with the physicians, doctors, specialists from certain areas including the bringing out of medical records. So they then sit down with the medical history that is at present, discus the history and make the decision whether the person died from COVID or died with COVID.”

Dr Waqainabete clarifies that delays in the classification of certain COVID-19 deaths is due to patients’ medical records being in different institutions.

The Health Minister says during the period when Fiji recorded high number of deaths from the community, the team weren’t able to ascertain all causes of deaths in one day.

