Full Coverage

COVID-19

Minister calls for more innovative practices

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 2:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fiji Arts Council and the Fiji Museum have been reminded to work towards developing new and innovative practices.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar met with board members of both organizations today to discuss their respective plans and directions

Fiji Museum says it’s working with relevant stakeholders to implement initiatives aimed at creating greater visibility, engagement and to educate young Fijians on their heritage.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister will appoint a few new board members who can positively contribute and add value to the current board.

COVID-19 has forced a lot of organizations to bring innovative ideas and the Minister is pleased that the Fiji Museum is adapting well to the change.

She adds the Suva City Council has plans to develop Thurston Garden as well.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

