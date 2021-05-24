Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate

Fijians in the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups are reminded that tourists will not set foot on any island resort until full vaccination is achieved.

The message was reiterated by Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete during a talanoa session last week.

Doctor Waqainabete says the government has drawn up a map outlining the vaccination rate of people across the four divisions.

He adds with the re-opening of borders next month, tourists will be advised to only visit areas that have an excellent vaccination record.

“Places that have low vaccination rates will not fully benefit from tourism activity. For example, a lot of resorts are based here in the Yasawas and Mamanucas – if the Ministry noticed that the area has a low vaccination rate, we will restrict tourists from visiting communities or resorts.”

Doctor Waqainabete says this measure will be enforced to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The Minister has also confirmed that another batch of vaccines for children aged 12 to 14 will arrive over the next two weeks from New Zealand.