Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders

Highly-controlled movement into Viti Levu’s six containment areas will be permitted for private vehicles, taxis and pre-selected buses that operate at half capacity.

According to the Ministry of Health, Minibuses will not be allowed to travel across containment area borders.

All drivers and travelers must wear masks and have the careFIJI contact tracing application installed with bluetooth turned on.

The Ministry says drivers who enter a containment area must drive directly to the place of residence for the traveller, and return back to the containment area border once the trip is completed.

This is one-way travel exclusively available to those who are currently stuck outside of the containment area in which they reside. .

Individuals are allowed to travel from non-containment areas into containment areas as well as individuals residing in one containment can move to another however movement from containment areas into non-containment areas is not allowed at this time.