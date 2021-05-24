Home

Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 2, 2021 4:30 pm

Medical facilities at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva, have been offered to the Health Ministry to supplement COVID-19 treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Commander RFMF Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto says their recently upgraded George Mate Hospital is available for the COVID-19 response effort.

“We have a hospital there and we have an ICU that we’ve offered to the Ministry of Health and they’re using the ICU facility. QEB is clear, I do not want to have QEB as a holding place for positive cases, it will remain at FTG (Force Training Group).”

The RFMF has set up multiple bubbles to ensure that different units are able to operate at any one time to provide front line services – even if soldiers test positive for COVID-19.

The military has had a high rate of infection in the second wave but has managed to maintain operations on the ground.

