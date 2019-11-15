Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations

There are rumours that Fijians are using the waterways to get into Lautoka.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have now called in the Military to help in their operations.

Qiliho says a lot of Fijians have been trying to get in and get out of Lautoka but the directive has been made clear to them by the Health Ministry.

“As we speak, we’ve gotten the Military in the Lautoka area to comb the inner bank of the Sabeto River going down to the seafront and if need be, some of the punts and boats there which they will put on land and also the Military unit in Nadi to do the outer bank of the Sabeto River.”

Qiliho says they’re looking at including some advanced technology in their operations.

“We looking at employing some technology and also keeping an hawke’s eye on some of the areas we think there might be other movements that maybe happening.”

The Commissioner adds there are five checkpoints so they can control the movement of people into the area.