Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions

The Military is now assisting police in ensuring strict access to Lautoka.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Military will comb the inner Sabeto River going down to the seafront.

The decision was made as there have been rumors that Fijians are using the waterways to get into Lautoka following the decision on midnight Thursday by the government to restrict entry in light of the first COVID-19 case registered in the city.

“There’s five checkpoints in total like I said there’s three really the border areas and we have had to established two about two hundred meters away from the main highways, from the main border checkpoints so that we can control people that are coming in and that’s what’s I am pleading with members of the public if you have no business to be there just get away from there, the Prime Minister has clearly articulated that nobody goes in and nobody comes out.”

The government has urged Fijians within the restricted area to ensure their movement in and around the city are essential and that their safety within the confines of the city ensure the safety of other Fijians elsewhere.

The Military will also install land punts and boats to curb any means of access into Lautoka.

The restrictions barring the movement of people in and out of Lautoka will be reviewed in the next eleven days.