COVID-19

Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 3, 2020 4:45 pm

The Methodist Church of Fiji will televise all their church services as they observe the Holy week from next week.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says this year’s Holy week celebrations will be starkly different given the governments directive to minimize movement in an effort to contain Coronavirus.

Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa says all Preachers in the respective Divisions have been tasked to take care of their various congregations, ensuring no physical gatherings are held.

Article continues after advertisement

“The celebrations this year will be different due to the COVD -19 crisis affecting our nation and the world today. We have already circulated a programme in place for the Holy week. I ask all to respect the observances and the restrictions laid down by the government for the betterment of all of us.”

Rev. Dr Vakadewavosa is urging everyone to follow the orders from relevant authorities in these trying times.

During the Holy Week, a weeklong celebration is normally observed by Christians which begins from this weekend’s Palm Sunday and ends on Easter.

Click here for more on COVID-19

