Methodist Church suspends several programs due to COVID-19

All Methodist Church Projects, programmes and postings are currently on hold.

Church President Reverend. Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says this follows the cancellation of the Methodist Church Conference this year due to the government’s COVID19 restrictions in place.

Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa says all the Postings, elections and other topics of the Church are usually discussed during the weeklong conference where representatives from the 53 Divisions of the church are present.

He says the Church Head office is working closely with all the Divisions in ensuring that church members are well-looked after during this difficult time.

“Yes, we have alternatives in making this decision and our people they know what to do particularly the Head Office here in Suva.”

With the Church’s Festival of Praise been put on hold as well, the church has plans in place to keep the church running.

The Methodist Church of Fiji is the largest denomination in the country which has 30900 members.