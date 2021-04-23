Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures

The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji is calling on Fijians to follow the advice given by the Health Ministry in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says it’s crucial for people regardless of faith or religion to ensure that they comply with the restrictions in place.

Vunisuwai says the Health Ministry has made it clear that staying home will help stop the spread of the virus and he is urging the public to adhere to this.

Meanwhile, the Methodist Church will also be in a two-month chain prayer to show support to the government in the fight against the deadly virus.

“This will begin on the 1st of May and end on the 30th of June, so it is a two month fast and prayer. And I urge each one of us to adhere to that and let us put our hands together and pray for our nation and pray for its people.”

Vunisuwai has also clarified that the Church in line with the government restrictions also cancelled its Divisional meetings in the 59 Divisions to ensure the safety of its members.