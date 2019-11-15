Methodist Church Annual Conference and Festival of Praise cancelled

The Festival of Praise and the Annual Conference of the Methodist Church has been cancelled.

Church President Reverend. Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says this is in line with the government’s precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa says they are also mindful of challenges faced by its church members.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are very tough times indeed and the financial, psychological and emotional challenges that COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold have had on our communities is quite significant. Many people are struggling, they have lost their jobs, many are on reduced hours and income and we are very mindful of this.”

The Annual Festival of Praise raises money for the operations of the church and with it being cancelled, Rev.Dr Vakadewavosa says they have other options.

“They know what to do particularly the Head office here in Suva. Our management has plans in place because of this difficult situation. Nobody expect the situation but we have to make the decision and the best alternatives that we can give.”

The Annual Methodist Conference deals with the church budget, postings, church elections and other operations of the church.

More than half a million dollars was raised last year from the Annual Methodist Church’s Festival of Praise.