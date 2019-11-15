Mental health services reveal spike in calls

As COVID-19 continues to affect the world in various ways, mental health has also been a highlight in this pandemic.

With a spike in the number of calls to helpline services daily, certain counselling services have noted that most calls were from Fijians who’ve been psychologically affected by the global health crisis.

More than 200 calls have been received since the lockdown and more is predicted in the coming weeks.

Lifeline Fiji Team Leader Jerry Merekula says in the past two months many Fijians have had to adapt to a new normal, and while most have learnt to adapt, there are some who are still struggling

“Since we’ve recorded our first case of COVID-19, we have received a spike of calls so from then till now we have received close to 250 calls on people that are stressed just going through alot of trauma alot of stress”.

For Medical Services Pacific, the spike in the number of calls has been recorded as a positive outcome as it shows more people are wanting to speak out.

Country Director Ashna Shaleen says the pandemic has brought about many changes however, people should not bottle things up which has a direct impact on their mental health.

“So we have received a spike and number of calls we have received regarding COVID-19 and the situation people are in basically they want somebody to talk to which is great, it’s great that people are accessing the helpline and accessing agencies who can provide you that support”.

As the world commemorates World Mental Health Awareness month, counselling services reiterate their open door policy for anyone seeking their services and 24 hour toll free help-lines to assist those struggling.