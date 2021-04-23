Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened

All members of the Lions Heart Sevens team have been located and screened.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

“We’ve contacted them and they’ve come on board and have been screened so we thank these young Fijians, gentlemen for cooperating with our team to ensuring that our contact tracing continues”

The team played in the Malomalo 7s held on April 16th-17th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The team played in the under-21 grade.

The side shared a hostel and played with case number 98, who had tested positive last week.