Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed to FBC News that a meeting is underway to clarify the movement between containment areas.

Bainimarama says there is confusion about the travel, and he is meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Health to further discuss the matter.

The Prime Minister says officers at the borders are also awaiting clarification.

At the press conference last night, Dr James Fong announced that Fijians who are displaced due to the containment zones in place would be able to travel home.



People waiting at the Viti Mini base in Suva.

However, the travel will only be facilitated if people are traveling from one containment area to another, or from a non-containment area to a containment area and is limited to Viti Levu only.

This morning, Dr. Fong told FBC News that only private vehicles would be allowed for this travel.

FBC News can also confirm that a bus was ready to leave Lautoka for Suva this morning to allow people to return to their families.

The operator has now seized the service waiting for further clarification.

FBC News also noticed that people are waiting at the Viti Mini base in Suva.

Stay with us as we will bring to you the update from the meeting.