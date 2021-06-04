Home

Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 12:52 pm

The Ministry of Health warns that the COVID-19 measures and protocols in place need to be maintained despite Fijians being fully vaccinated.

Head of COVID-19 Taskforce, Dr Rachel Devi says being fully vaccinated does not warrant complacency and laxity as people can still contract the virus.

Dr Devi says not many in Fiji have been fully vaccinated, hence, precautionary measures must be maintained.

She adds the vaccination campaign continues as they intend to achieve the target early.

“Overall we are doing well but we could do better. We can do better in terms of getting these doses out but obviously, that is dependent on the doses available in the country.”

Dr Devi says those who are fully vaccinated include health care workers, defense forces, those at airports and sea-ports and those in quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health reiterated that the AstraZeneca vaccine effectively protects against the Delta variant.

