MCTTT announces fines

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Transport and Tourism has announced new fines and penalties.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this is done to ensure strict adherence to COVID-safe measures as the Omicron variant is now present in Fiji and spreading quickly.

From tomorrow, failure to wear a mask or face-covering in the required setting will result in the spot fine of $250, businesses failing to maintain records or have QR codes available for a scan can be fined up to a thousand dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says the business and the official response will also get charged.

Failure to take temperature checks will incur a $250 fine for individuals are a $1, 000 fine will be imposed on business.

Koya highlights high-risk businesses also failing to verify vaccination status will face a $1, 000 fine while official responsible for undertaking that task or in-charge of the premises at the time will be fined $250.

For Public Service Vehicles not complying with capacity requirements, the driver will be charged $100, passenger $100 while a permit holder or company will be charged $1, 000.

Koya says in addition the company or permit holder can face a $4, 000 fine for not following the protocol for Land Transport Services.

Failure to also comply with the relevant protocols will lead to fines of up to $4, 000.

“A business that is issues one infringement notice could face double the fine or for the second notice together with the closure of business. This is actually a final warning to everyone that non-compliance will simply not be tolerated.”

Koya says they expect that these new fines will remain in effect for at least next several weeks.

Informal social gatherings in homes and communities will be limited to 20 people now.

Venues approved to operate under protocols can host events at 80 percent capacity.

The Minister has also emphasized that some of the previously announced health measures are not changing.

“We are not locking down any communities and the curfew hours isn’t changing, all of that has been subject to speculation but I can put that to rest now. Curfew isn’t changing and businesses are not being shuttered, the borders aren’t closing, schools are not closing either. But we are stepping up enforcement and penalties for violations of health measures.”

Koya says all public service vehicles must operate at 80 percent capacity and all passengers must wear masks, while inter-island shipping services also need to follow same rules.

High risk businesses must verify vaccination status using Vax Check Tool.

Businesses and offices must also have QR codes, ensure all measures are followed and conduct temperature checks.