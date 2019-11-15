McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 11:10 am
Two of the major fast-food chains have noted a major downturn in business, Pizza King [left] and MacDonalds.[Source: Trip Advisor]

Two of the major fast-food chains have noted a major downturn in business.

McDonald’s and Pizza King says they’re in a difficult position, adhering to directives from the authorities while struggling to maintain sales.

With a maximum of twenty customers at one time, McDonald’s Fiji Chief Executive Marc McElrath says more customers are making use of the drive-through.

“We’ve probably seen a seventy percent reduction in customers across Fiji, at the same time we understand why that has happened and as we move forward hoping that one-day things will return to normal.”

The company anticipates the downturn in our neighboring countries will have an effect on their supply of raw materials.

“Unfortunately at the moment with Australia and New Zealand closing down manufacturing has stopped so that’s going to lead to some further issue down the line with the procurement of supplies out of those countries.”

Pizza King Ltd Managing Director Ravindra Nath says they don’t have much choice amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve been down for about sixty percent but we can’t do much we have to follow the government instruction to contain the virus. People are staying home we’ll probably be able to go and deliver the stuff.”

Small restaurants are also feeling the pinch of the current crisis.

While many restaurants have temporarily shut its doors, others are surviving on what little customers they can attract.

