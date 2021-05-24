Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Massive surge in farmers population

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 20, 2021 12:30 pm

There is a massive surge in the number of farmers recorded by the Agriculture sector as more people return to farming.

This as Fiji continue to feel the devastation brought about by the second wave of COVID 19 causing thousands of Fijians to return to farming as a means of livelihood.

Despite the efforts by these farmers, climate change continue to be a challenge affecting yields and profits.

Article continues after advertisement

In an effort to address the issue, the Ministry of Waterways through the “Drainage for Farmland” program has been assisting rice farmers in the North to ensure a sufficient supply of rice continues to meet local demand.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they will continue to inject assistance in rice farming to enable farmers to boost production thereby fulfilling their contract and addressing the issue of food security.

The ministry recently completed 6,000 metre drainage works in Tausa, in the province of Bua (Northern division) that will benefit farmers to utilise a total of 250 acres for rice farming in the area.

The Ministry will continue to help farmers especially those that have contracts with the Agriculture sector to help in food security.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.