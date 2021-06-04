Home

Massive 94 more infections announced in the Central Division

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 8, 2021 9:06 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fiji has the highest number of its daily total as 94 new infections have been announced for the last 24 hours.

There is also one more death, who health official say had COVID-19 but like the previous fatalities is not classified as a coronavirus death.

There are 28 cases from the CWM Hospital cluster, eight from Nawaka, Nadi and five from the Navy cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

Furthermore, there are 14 from Navosai, 26 from Waila, Nausori, nine from the IMT, three from the FRMF cluster and one from Caubati.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says, two cases that tested positive after presenting to Valelevu Health Centre are included in the CWM Hospital cluster as they had recently been discharged from the hospital.

The Valelevu Health Centre remains temporarily closed for decontamination.


[Source: Fiji Police]

Doctor Fong says the deceased was admitted in the CWM Hospital’s Acute Medical Ward and died this morning as a result of the medical condition for which he was initially admitted.

He says based on the assessment of his doctors, who have determined that he died due to complications of his chronic medical condition and not COVID-19 even though he was infected.

This is Fiji’s best biggest ever total since last year, beating the previous high of 83 recorded on Sunday.

The death is also the third in recent time where patients at CWMH have had underlying conditions and contracted COVID-19, even though coronavirus has not been attributed as the main cause of death.

Four more patients have recovered, which means there are now 604 active cases in isolation.

There have been 775 cases during the current outbreak that started in April.

Fiji has now recorded a total of 845 cases since the first case was reported last March with 234 recoveries, and four deaths due to COVID-19.


[Source: Fiji Police]

 

 

