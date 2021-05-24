Masks compulsory at public conferences

Wearing facemasks in a public indoor event is mandatory.

This has been highlighted to the tourism industry stakeholders by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong after clarifications were being sought.

Dr Fong says the reason why it’s compulsory to wear a mask during these events or conferences so that people are free to move in and out.

According to Dr Fong, organizers of the events or even the property owners could be taken to task if they are not abiding by these COVID-19 safe measures.

He says for these functions, the onus is on those who are organizing to ensure people are wearing masks.