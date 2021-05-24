Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong

Opening of schools will see the Ministry of Health mandating several measures which will include indoor masking.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will create a safe zone for students as they will not make the vaccination mandatory for children.

However, Doctor Fong says it is the best choice any young person can make for the health and safety of others.

Doctor Fong adds the recess and lunch breaks will also be staggered to ensure there is no crowding.

“Indoor masking will be mandatory. This will be much like what we see in countries like USA and other countries where they emphasize indoor masking. We want to ensure there is well-ventilated space indoors together with masking.”

The Ministry is going to roll out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 15 and 17 from Monday.

Doctor Fong says the online registration of children through the Vaccine Registry portal will be available from tomorrow before the onsite vaccination campaign beginning this coming Monday.

