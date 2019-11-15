Marriott Group of Hotels implement 4 day work week for staff

The Marriott Group of Hotels in Fiji has implemented a four day work week for their staff.

This is in order to cope with the effects of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

The hotel group includes the Westin Denarau Island Resort and Spa, Sheraton Fiji Resort and Villas, Fiji Marriot Resort Momi Bay and Sheraton Resort and Spa on Tokoriki Island.

Responding to questions sent by FBC News, Director of Marketing Karyn Sutton says as travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world become much more widespread, they are experiencing significant drops in demand at their hotel with an uncertain duration.

Sutton says they are adjusting operations accordingly and working quickly to mitigate the impact on their business while focusing on protecting their associates, guests and owners.

She says for their guests, individual cancellation fees have been waived for stays through April.

Sutton adds while the ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time given the fluidity of the situation, they remain confident in their long-term prospects.