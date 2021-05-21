Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 12:27 pm

Fijians in and around the Suva-Nasinu corridor were out doing their Saturday shopping today and most were seen adhering to the Health protocol.

FBC News noticed the shoppers and vendors had their masks on and were taking every necessary precaution.

Many families look forward to Saturday to stock up on not only their groceries but also on fresh produce.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva City Council workers were managing the movement of people at this Raiwaqa Market.

53-old-old Loraini Rocobitu says with COVID-19 restrictions in place, vendors are now travelling to containment borders in Nausori, Sawani and Wainadoi to buy root crops and vegetables they can sell at their stall.


[53-old-old Loraini Rocobitu]

Rocobitu adds that more understanding and empathy is needed now more than ever as Fiji works to contain the virus.

“At times when customers come by, I have so much empathy and understanding for the hardships we are all facing, I give free produce to those I know cannot afford it or at times sell them what they want for whatever they are able to pay me.”

Stringent measures have also been put in place at the Laqere Market, where the Nasinu Town Council staff were ensuring that people have their masks on and their CareFiji App active before allowing them to enter the market premises.

Several vendors also shared that they are supplying vegetable to their neighbourhood during the week and have not ruled out the option of delivering fresh produce to their regular customers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.