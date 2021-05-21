Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown

Fijians in and around the Suva-Nasinu corridor were out doing their Saturday shopping today and most were seen adhering to the Health protocol.

FBC News noticed the shoppers and vendors had their masks on and were taking every necessary precaution.

Many families look forward to Saturday to stock up on not only their groceries but also on fresh produce.

The Suva City Council workers were managing the movement of people at this Raiwaqa Market.

53-old-old Loraini Rocobitu says with COVID-19 restrictions in place, vendors are now travelling to containment borders in Nausori, Sawani and Wainadoi to buy root crops and vegetables they can sell at their stall.



[53-old-old Loraini Rocobitu]

Rocobitu adds that more understanding and empathy is needed now more than ever as Fiji works to contain the virus.

“At times when customers come by, I have so much empathy and understanding for the hardships we are all facing, I give free produce to those I know cannot afford it or at times sell them what they want for whatever they are able to pay me.”

Stringent measures have also been put in place at the Laqere Market, where the Nasinu Town Council staff were ensuring that people have their masks on and their CareFiji App active before allowing them to enter the market premises.

Several vendors also shared that they are supplying vegetable to their neighbourhood during the week and have not ruled out the option of delivering fresh produce to their regular customers.