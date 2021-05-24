Home

Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:25 pm

A significant number of market vendors have received their COVID vaccine.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says that as of 17 September, 5,430 market vendors, both permanent and casual, out of 5,637 in the Municipal Markets have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She adds that an estimate of 44 percent of these vendors have also taken their second dose.

The Minister is urging vendors to get fully vaccinated by the 1st of November to continue accessing the market.

The Ministry of Local Government and the Municipal Councils are working with the Ministry of Communications on the Digital Vaccination Verification programme for the market vendors in order to address the circulation of fake vaccination cards.

All permanent vendors of the seven Municipal Markets, namely Nasinu, Ba, Sigatoka, Levuka, Savusavu, Suva and Lami, have received their first dose of the vaccine

The Ministry highlighted that approximately 207 market vendors have yet to be vaccinated.

