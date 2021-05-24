Market vendors urged to get vaccinated

There are about 1,599 vendors who have not taken the vaccine and have been disallowed entry into the relevant markets.

The Ministry of Local Government through the Municipal Councils continues to ensure that vendors receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Premila Kumar says vendors have been advised that after 1st August they cannot enter their respective markets without receiving at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After November 1st no vendor can enter the market without having received the second dose.

Kumar says it’s pleasing to note that about 67% of market vendors throughout the 18 Municipal Markets have taken their first dose as of yesterday.

All vendors from Sigatoka, Lami, Valelevu, Makoi and Korovou have taken their first jab.

Rakiraki Market has a vaccination rate of 96%, followed by the Nadi Market at 95% and Savusavu Market at 82%.

32 percent remain unvaccinated.

