Market vendors take precautionary measures

No one is taking any chances against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Vendors at the Suva Market have put in place measures to protect themselves and customers.

The Suva United Market Vendor Association President Sofia Talei says one area they are facing issues with is maintaining social distance.

“We have our own hand sanitizer and we wash our hands properly and we maintain the distance that we are supposed to that is two meters away from each other not like before.”

Market Vendor Shobhna Varma says social distancing may be new for some, but it’s just as important as proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are trying out best if you see this is a public place and it’s very hard to maintain that. The dirtiest thing we are handling is the money as it changes hands frequently so we are advising vendors to wash hands as much as possible.”

The Suva bus stand which is usually busy with activity is also quieter than usual.

