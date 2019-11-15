Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Government pumps in another $40m for health sector|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Water disruption have Fijians worried |Market vendors take precautionary measures|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Market vendors take precautionary measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:20 pm
No one is taking any chances against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

No one is taking any chances against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Vendors at the Suva Market have put in place measures to protect themselves and customers.

The Suva United Market Vendor Association President Sofia Talei says one area they are facing issues with is maintaining social distance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have our own hand sanitizer and we wash our hands properly and we maintain the distance that we are supposed to that is two meters away from each other not like before.”

Market Vendor Shobhna Varma says social distancing may be new for some, but it’s just as important as proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are trying out best if you see this is a public place and it’s very hard to maintain that. The dirtiest thing we are handling is the money as it changes hands frequently so we are advising vendors to wash hands as much as possible.”

The Suva bus stand which is usually busy with activity is also quieter than usual.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.