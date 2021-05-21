Home

Market vendors provided PPE

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 26, 2021 12:15 pm

UN Women has stepped in to provide personal protective equipment for market vendors.

This includes 8,000 face masks, 2,000 antibacterial soaps and 200 hand sanitisers.

With Fiji battling its second wave of the pandemic, the Local Government Ministry says municipalities and vendors must adhere to the necessary COVID-safe protocols.

Minister Premila Kumar says markets are essential for food security and remain open around Viti Levu.

She adds markets need to be kept safe and clean.

Municipal councils have also developed appropriate policies to make markets COVID-safe.

The first batch of PPEs and wash supplies have already been distributed to municipalities in Suva, Lautoka, Lami, Nasinu, Nausori, Nadi Town and Ba.

