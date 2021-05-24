Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out

Market vendors around the country have few more days to get atleast the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as those who fail to do so by August 1st will be denied entry into any of the municipal markets to sell their produce.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this is in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Health and Safety at Work Amended Regulation.

Kumar says the directive is clear- get jabbed or stay out.

“All municipal councils were informed of this directive and they are now working on this directive and they have been working closely with market vendors and the vendor association. It is important with the rising numbers of COVID cases that we need to protect our workers who are working in the markets and also the vendors who have hired the stalls.

Lautoka Market Association President Filomena O’Neil says the association is also ensuring that market vendors are adhering to the directive.

O’ Neil says there are some hesitation from vendors above the age of 50 mainly due to their medical conditions.

However Local Government Minister assures that any exemptions will be considered.

“In case of any exemption, of course we will honor that because the exemption will be granted by the Ministry of Health and based on the exemption the municipal council will have to adhere that. They have to accept the fact that a vendor has been exempted and we need to take that into consideration”.

From 1st November, these market vendors also need to be fully vaccinated or will again be barred.

