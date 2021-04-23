Home

Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 11:49 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed that a man who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, died at around 6.35 last night.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they chose to delay making the official announcement to the public during the daily press conference, as they wanted the deceased’s family members to be properly informed.

Dr Fong adds that nobody should learn about the death of a loved one on the news or on social media if that can be avoided.

The Permanent Secretary stresses that they stand by the decision to allow them a window of privacy before the passing of their loved one was announced to the nation.

The 53-year-old man was admitted to the Lautoka Hospital since April 19th for a surgical procedure.

Dr. Fong adds that the patient was transferred to the ICU yesterday afternoon after his condition began deteriorating, and it was at this time that he was swabbed and tested positive for the virus.

This is Fiji’s third reported death due to the coronavirus.

The man had refused swabs and tests on two occasions.

Health sources say the family of the man has been informed and there is now a worry as the source of his infection remains unknown.

It was believed the man also passed the virus to the two doctors from Lautoka Hospital, who had tested positive earlier this week and the fear is now that the virus could be spreading.

This has also resulted in the Lautoka Hospital being now a full-time COVID-19 quarantine facility.

