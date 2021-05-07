Manager arrested for operating non-essential business

A 31-year-old manager and staff were among the 53 people arrested for breaching the COVID restrictions.

The two were arrested in the Central Division for operating a business regarded as non-essential.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says most of the arrests made in the last 24 hours were alcohol-related and this is becoming a concern.

The Southern Division recorded 32 arrests, 17 were alcohol-related while nine were found drinking grog.

A driver and his passenger were also arrested for driving without a pass during curfew hours while four were arrested for loitering.

Two individuals found not wearing masks while travelling in a Public Service Vehicle were among the five arrested in the Eastern Division while two other alcohol-related arrests were made.

A 24-year-old man found loitering during curfew hours along the Sasawira road in Nasinu was also arrested.

13 arrests were recorded in the Western Division of which three were alcohol-related in Lautoka and four in Rabulu village in Tavua.

Five cases of drinking alcohol were also recorded at Nawajikuma settlement in Nawaka while a 32-year-old man was found loitering during curfew hours in Lautoka town.

One case was recorded in the Northern Division involving a 33-year-old woman who was found loitering along the Namena Road area in Labasa.

Police is calling on the public to adhere to the measures in place as it is critical in containing the spread of COVID-19.