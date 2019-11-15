Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced

The government will be announcing a new confined area within Lautoka tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they plan to lift the lockdown of the broader Lautoka confined area tomorrow at 5am.

However, a new confined area will be declared after health officials found a man who was not only displaying other symptoms but also had a recent travel history, which the PM says the man was hiding from officials.

“He arrived in Fiji on the 24th of March from Uruguay, transiting through Singapore. Now, you might be wondering how this gentleman arrived in Lautoka when the lockdown came into effect on the 19th of March. After further questioning, we discovered that he had in fact smuggled his way into the confined area. Once inside, it appears he remained within a set area in Lautoka. Now that he’s showing symptoms, our contact tracing teams are determining how many Fijians he may have put at-risk.”

Bainimarama says they will learn the results of the man’s COVID-19 test tomorrow morning.

“It’s the bad news that usually makes headlines –– but let’s not forget: Most people in the Lautoka confined area actually have been doing the right thing. We’re grateful to these Fijians inside and outside the checkpoints who have been riding out –– what I know –– has been a difficult 18 days. Your patience and your diligence have helped us effectively trace and isolate cases –– so by staying inside and playing by the rules, you have saved lives.”

