Man charged for spreading false information

A 53-year-old self-employed man has been charged with allegedly spreading false information on social media in relation to COVID-19.

He will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused from Nausori allegedly uploaded a malicious and misleading post on his Facebook account about COVID-19 that caused anxiety and alarm.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been charged with one count of Malicious Act, contrary to Section 15 (a) of Public Order Act 1969.