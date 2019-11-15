Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka

A man in his 50s has been charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order for allegedly breaching the Lautoka lockdown conditions.

The boat captain from Yanuya Island in Nadroga was intercepted by Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and Police officers on the 20th of March at the Vuda Marina when they sighted a fiber glass boat operated by the suspect approaching the marina.

The suspect was advised to leave the marina due to the lockdown.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says after the team left they noticed a taxi leaving Viseisei Village and upon enquiring with the driver, it was discovered that he had dropped off two people.

The officers then proceeded to Viseisei Village where they found the suspect trying to ferry the two persons out of the lockdown area.

He was arrested and charged.

The Police Commissioner says they are again pleading with members of the public to adhere to the advisories and cooperate with Authorities as these measures are being implemented for everyone’s wellbeing.

Lautoka City’s border restrictions were activated on Thursday midnight for 14 days in response to the first confirmed COVID-19 case at the Lautoka Hospital.