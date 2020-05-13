Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

A 23-year-old man from Waiyavi, Lautoka was arrested yesterday for breaching curfew.

The suspect faces an additional charge of serious assault after allegedly attacking a police officer with an empty bottle.

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries and has been treated and sent home.

The arrest was made in Votualevu, Nadi.

In the Southern Division, officers from the Raiwaqa Police Station while attending to a report of excessive noise arrested two women who were found walking along Leys Road in Raiwai last night.

Similar arrests were made along Fletcher Road, Nailuva Road, Jittu Estate, Rewa Street and Narara Street in Suva, Caubati and Nadera in Nasinu and Navua Town.

People in these areas were found walking around during curfew hours.

Police say a total of thirty-five arrested were made for curfew breach in all five policing divisions.