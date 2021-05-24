Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Man alleged to have breached restrictions

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 24, 2021 4:06 pm

A man from the Nawaka containment zone in Nadi is alleged to have left the area without consent yesterday.

FBC News understands the authorities came to know about the situation after his neighbour reported the matter.

Police and a few medical personnel are now looking for him.

The man is believed to have left the containment area for Korovuto in Nadi.

