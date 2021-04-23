Malomalo 7s players urged to contact Ministry

Players who took part in the Malomalo 7s at Lawaqa Park on April 16th and the 17th are urged to come forward for screening and testing.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the brother-in-law of the patient who resides in Makoi, 8 Miles played rugby in a team that competed at the Malomalo 7s.

The patient was case number 98.

“Working with the coaches at the tournament, we’ve contacted most of those he may have had contact with– however, there are still some missing pieces.”

Dr Fong is urging the rugby players who played in this tournament and are yet to be contacted by the Ministry – to call 158.