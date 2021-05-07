Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Makoi woman’s contacts troubling

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 6:50 pm
[Source: Google]

12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, all of whom are close contacts of case 140 announced yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says tracing has revealed that contact between this individual and members of an adjoining household is troubling.

Four of the positive patients are the woman’s household members, seven are from an adjoining home, and one is a secondary contact.

Article continues after advertisement

This woman presented herself to the Makoi Health Centre on Sunday with COVID symptoms.

Dr Fong stressed that this should serve as a learning opportunity for everyone and bubbles must be limited to our households.

“Once she tested positive that same day, we quickly were able to identify the people with whom that person had come into close contact, so we were able to take immediate measures to help to stop the spread.”

Dr Fong says since a large number of this woman’s close contacts have tested positive, this means there has been a significant amount of movement and potential for transmission of the virus to others.

“Case 140’s travel history, and the work history of one of her contacts, has required we close three grocery stores in Suva for decontamination. We’re also testing the employees. Those stores are not being closed indefinitely. They will reopen as soon as decontamination is completed.”

Dr Fong is reminding Fijians that this cluster began with another case of unknown origin.

He adds this means there could still be a contagious case or cases among the public which is not identified yet and may still pose a threat to everyone.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.