Makoi woman’s contacts troubling

12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, all of whom are close contacts of case 140 announced yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says tracing has revealed that contact between this individual and members of an adjoining household is troubling.

Four of the positive patients are the woman’s household members, seven are from an adjoining home, and one is a secondary contact.

This woman presented herself to the Makoi Health Centre on Sunday with COVID symptoms.

Dr Fong stressed that this should serve as a learning opportunity for everyone and bubbles must be limited to our households.

“Once she tested positive that same day, we quickly were able to identify the people with whom that person had come into close contact, so we were able to take immediate measures to help to stop the spread.”

Dr Fong says since a large number of this woman’s close contacts have tested positive, this means there has been a significant amount of movement and potential for transmission of the virus to others.

“Case 140’s travel history, and the work history of one of her contacts, has required we close three grocery stores in Suva for decontamination. We’re also testing the employees. Those stores are not being closed indefinitely. They will reopen as soon as decontamination is completed.”

Dr Fong is reminding Fijians that this cluster began with another case of unknown origin.

He adds this means there could still be a contagious case or cases among the public which is not identified yet and may still pose a threat to everyone.