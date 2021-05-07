Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|PM thanks NZ for aid|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|More vaccine arrives from Australia|Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong|Police manpower doubled|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Garbage collection services to continue|Freight flights continue|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|NZ provides further $60m support|Australia provides more vaccines|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 15, 2021 10:15 am
Makoi is considered a red zone for COVID-19 because of the behaviour of people but not from a medical perspective.

Makoi is considered a red zone for COVID-19 because of the behaviour of people but not from a medical perspective.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says mapping out the spread of the virus within Makoi is not easy because it has geographical links to many other places.

Dr Fong adds people’s movement will be strictly monitored.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are red zones that we have identified based on behaviour and those are the ones that we’ll have focused policing over the next four days. We will put in place stronger measures for those areas”.

The four days lockdown also allows the Ministry to carefully distribute resources to hotspots where people are not complying with advisories.

“Just to clarify we are focusing on high-risk areas. But the high risk is defined by the behaviour pattern that we say not by the distribution of the diseases. And the police is working out the data on that one.”

Screening teams have been deployed along the Suva/Nausori corridor to capture data from as many people as possible.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.