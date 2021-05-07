Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry

Makoi is considered a red zone for COVID-19 because of the behaviour of people but not from a medical perspective.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says mapping out the spread of the virus within Makoi is not easy because it has geographical links to many other places.

Dr Fong adds people’s movement will be strictly monitored.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are red zones that we have identified based on behaviour and those are the ones that we’ll have focused policing over the next four days. We will put in place stronger measures for those areas”.

The four days lockdown also allows the Ministry to carefully distribute resources to hotspots where people are not complying with advisories.

“Just to clarify we are focusing on high-risk areas. But the high risk is defined by the behaviour pattern that we say not by the distribution of the diseases. And the police is working out the data on that one.”

Screening teams have been deployed along the Suva/Nausori corridor to capture data from as many people as possible.