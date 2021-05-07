Home

Makoi a priority for Police

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 5:18 am

Makoi is an area of concern for the Fiji Police as it continues to beef up operations during the four-day lockdown in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This as the area is considered a red zone for COVID-19 due to the behavior of some residents.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says officers are closely monitoring the area on foot and using drones to ensure Fijians comply with restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also being mindful when arresting people. Because we do not know whether they are carrying the virus or no. So our protocol too is there when we come and arrest people.”

Tudravu maintains that they’ve set aside a task force for COVID operations and those that will man routine operations, to ensure their service are not disrupted.

“Within our 12 hours we almost have 1,000 police officers that are already across the country and we have reserves that are on stand-by. So we’ll top that up with the Suva-Nausori area. So another 100-200 police officers will again top up those that are already there.”

The four days lockdown has allowed the Health Ministry to thoroughly carry out its contact tracing, swabbing, and screening efforts in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

