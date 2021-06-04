Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua

Make a Difference Fiji, a Pacific Harbour-based charitable organization is racing against time to assist families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This as the number of those needing assistance is increasing daily.

Since February last year, the organization has assisted 10,000 individuals while in the last four weeks they have assisted 468 families in Navua, Lautoka, and Nadi.

Founder Renu Snowsill says they are trying to overcome certain challenges to assist the needy.

“It is a very emotional phase for us as well. We are exhausting our resources trying to reach them because we are relying on public donations and there are so many things that people want. There is food that people want, they want warm clothes, bedsheets, there are families that are sleeping on the mud, they have torn clothes as their carpets, these are the sort of families we trying to reach out to.”

She adds they are exhausting their resources and are looking at buying more packs.

“We are currently in the process of buying another 80 packs but that’s not enough. We need more. We are trying to reach out to people as long as we can do it, as long as we have funds. Sometimes it takes us a day or two or a week to reach out to people but we will continue to do so.”

Snowsill says this is the time when Fijians can work together and overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.