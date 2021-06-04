Home

Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 10:00 am

Alcohol continues to be linked to breach of curfew and health restrictions arrests as the majority of those arrested were found drunk.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says this comes as they recorded a total of 19 arrests in the last 24 hours.

Tudravu adds that of the 19 arrests, the Western Division filed 11 cases, four in the Southern Division while the Eastern Division recorded another four cases.

The eleven cases recorded in the Western Division involved four men in their 20’s who were all found drunk at Narewa Village in Nadi while four others were arrested for drinking homebrew near Korolevu Fire Station

A 40-year-old man was found loitering and drunk near the Sabeto area during curfew hours as well as a 25-year-old man who was also found intoxicated in Namoli, Lautoka

The lone case recorded for breaching curfew orders involved a man in his 20’s who was found loitering in the Natokowaqa area in Lautoka.

The Eastern Division recorded four cases whereby three people were found playing soccer at Nakasi while a 22-year-old man was arrested for breaching the containment area as he was found crossing the border from Sawani to Nausori.

Of the four cases recorded in the Southern Division, two men were arrested for buying grog during curfew hours, while a 25-year-old man was found loitering and drunk at Kinoya.

An 18-year-old man was found loitering around the Nadera area during curfew hours.

 

