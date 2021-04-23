Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff

Mark One Apparel says at least 10 of its employees have been identified as high risk and will be screened together with about 310 others by today.

This after one of five case of COVID-19 recorded yesterday was an employee of Lyndhurst Fiji Ltd, which is situated in the same area as Mark One Apparel.

Mark One Apparel Admin Manager, Ulamila Mocesui, says these employees usually travelled on the Lyndhurst morning pickup and did so on the 12th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

She say the fear being they may have been in the same transport as the 52-year-old patient.

Mocesui says the factory closed down on the 13th following the announcement by the Health Ministry.

She says their staff are spread all over Suva in terms of residence.

The two factories are situated close to each other in the Kalabu Tax Free Zone and employees often share the same transport.

Mocesui says the company has advised employees on the need to do their part and regularly get themselves checked.

Lyndhurst Fiji is yet to make a comment.

The Ministry of Health has since last night started visiting employees of both companies at their homes to get them screened.

The Ministry’s response teams have already identified employees of Lyndhurst and Mark One Apparel.

But it is urging those who are current employees of these two companies and have not been contacted, to remain in their homes and call 158.



[Source: Ministry of Health]