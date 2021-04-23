LTA urges motorists to stay within zones

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji is urging motorists to remain in their specified containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson has urged Fijians to only cross over if a pass has been provided in the case of emergency or if you are an essential worker.

Simpson adds supplies and services are available within each containment area and Fijians must focus on meeting their needs from their specific zones first.

He has also reminded travelers to practice proper COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing a mask, washing or sanitising their hands and maintaining a proper social distance.

Buses and minibuses are to only operate at 50% capacity, and taxis are to have a maximum of 3 passengers at any given time.

Fijians can seek authorisation from the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, if they wish to obtain a pass to cross containment zones.